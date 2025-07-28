South Jersey businessman fights to protect property amid Super Wawa plans

A South Jersey businessman, Mike Campbell, is fighting to protect his property from being partially taken for road improvements linked to a new Super Wawa planned at a busy Mantua intersection.

Campbell feels caught in a David vs. Goliath situation as Gloucester County officials propose using part of his property at Route 45 and Harrison Avenue to widen the road and add a turning lane.

What we know:

Campbell purchased the small house as an office building five years ago.

Since then, the county announced the need for highway improvements, coinciding with Wawa's plans to build a new superstore at the intersection.

Campbell suspects a connection between the two developments and has put up signs targeting Wawa.

What they're saying:

"I’m not slandering Wawa," Campbell stated, "I think with a period of time that they’ve been there if they were offended, I’d be hearing from their attorneys."

In January 2025, the Mantua mayor addressed the intersection improvements and the Wawa proposal, stating on the city's website, "These intersection improvements are warranted, especially with the proposed Super Wawa coming to this area in the future."

Residents like Johnny Greco acknowledge the potential impact of a Super Wawa on traffic: "If this is a Super Wawa, it’s already a busy intersection and it’ll become a lot busier." Carl Jackson, another resident, empathizes with Campbell's predicament: "It would suck for him. I don’t know how to balance that out. It’s a tough one."

What's next:

Campbell is seeking fair compensation for his property loss and hopes his signs will bolster his cause.

He has rejected the county's low offer for part of his property.

We have reached out to the county and Wawa for comment and will provide updates as they become available.

As the situation unfolds, Campbell's fight highlights the challenges faced by small property owners in the face of large-scale development projects.