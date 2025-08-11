Delco e-scooter crackdown: Mandatory helmet ordinance approved in Haverford Township

The Brief Haverford Township gave the first approval of a mandatory e-scooter helmet ordinance for teens under 16. The new rules came in response to several crashes in the township and the recent death of a 12-year-old riding an electric scooter. State lawmakers are also debating state regulations on e-scooters.



Another Delaware County town is trying to crack down on e-scooters.

What we know:

Haverford Township Commissioners voted to approve a new ordinance Monday night that would require riders of e-scooters and e-bikes under 16 years old to wear a helmet. A final vote is expected next month.

"It’s one of the biggest safety issues I’ve seen in my career for young kids" said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.

Viola says the trend of teenagers buzzing through streets, sidewalks and parking lots is one he’d like to see end.

He says some scooters can go faster than cars themselves.

"Now we have these e-bikes and e-scooters that can go upwards of 20-30 miles an hour. We see kids riding two or three on them without helmets pulling out in front of traffic, ignoring stop signs, waiting for something serious to happen" Viola added.

The move to mandate helmets came in response to a half a dozen recent crashes in the Township and the death of 12-year-old Abigail Gillon back in June.

Gillon was killed after being struck by a car in Aston Township while riding tandem on a scooter with a friend who was left in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"We wanted to be responsive to our community and make sure they knew they were being heard and, of course, we wanted, especially as we enter into this coming school year, to make sure our children are safe," said Haverford Township Commissioner Judy Trombetta.

How It Works:

If you are under 16 and riding without a helmet, it could get you or your parents a $25 fine.

However, the goal is compliance and safety.

In fact, police will begin by giving out incentive prizes to kids who are wearing helmets.

‘We don’t want to go out and pass and ordinance and say we’re to give out tickets. We don’t want the pushback we don't want to be the bad guys that say "oh boy you are wrong". We want to educate the kids" said Viola.

What's next:

Lawmakers in Harrisburg are debating "Abby’s Law".

A bill that would regulate e-scooters with possible age and helmet requirements. Ridley Township didn’t wait for the State. Commissioners in Gillion’s hometown outright banned scooters. But some say safety starts at home.

"As parents, if you are going to give these gifts to your children, if you are going to give these gifts to your relatives, you are going to enjoy them for yourselves, set a good example, set conditions, set standards. Enforcement starts at home," said Commissioner Larry Holmes.

Haverford Township Commissioners are expected to pass the new ordinance at their meeting next month.

Officials say it will go through a trial phase first before full enforcement will start early next year.