Delco lights up ‘Blue for Benny’ after Broomall family's two-year-old son dies suddenly

A Delaware County community is coming together for a family whose two-year-old son, Benny passed away suddenly.

Much of the Delco neighborhood in Broomall has been draped in blue light over the past couple days.

Homes and businesses are going Blue for Benny, showing support for a local family who lost so much so fast.

"We don’t want any of this," said Eric Petransky, Benny’s father. "We don’t need any of this I just want my buddy back"

It’s hard to fathom the depths of the grief and sadness Eric and Natalie Petransky are going through, let alone talking publicly about that loss.

Last Wednesday the unimaginable happened to the Petransky family when their seemingly healthy blue-eyed two-year-old son Benny had come down with a fever. By the next morning he had stopped breathing.

"I didn’t even touch my coffee it was and 7:15 a.m. I heard her scream my name and I knew right away it was something bad," said Eric.

Paramedics were called but it was too late.

Benny passed away in their family home last Thursday.

Doctors believe it was some sort of fast-moving fatal virus, but they won’t know the official reason for weeks.

"There was not a sign there was anything wrong with this beautiful kid this kid was dancing in the shower just the night before with his daddy," said the father.

In an instant, their world turned upside down and now they have the difficult task of trying to find the words to tell Benny’s five-year-old big brother, Ari.

"I have to be strong for Ari because he keeps saying, wipe your tears mommy it’s going to be OK," said Natalie Petransky, mother. "I just don’t want him to think I’m not strong for him."

As word got out about the sudden loss, family, friends, neighbors and businesses went Blue for Benny, lighting up the community in blue.

A Meal Train page has been set up by Eric’s colleagues in the real estate business.

In three days, donors have raised over $120K in meals and cash for the family.

"You are not alone." said Nicole Gallo, family friend. "That’s kind of the message we are trying to send. You are not by yourself. We all feel your grief. We just want to honor this baby."

On Monday, mom and dad got matching tattoos to honor their son.

"I don’t know what next week will bring. I don't know what next month or next year will hold ten years, 20 years but it will never go away," said Natalie.

Little Benny will be laid to rest on Wednesday and later this week the family has been told Lincoln Financial Field will be draped in blue for the only boy the parents say could turn Eagles’ Kelly green into blue.