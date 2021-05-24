Delco man, 25, arrested, charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution in Montgomery County

article

A Delaware County man has been arrested and charged with a number of offenses related to sex trafficking, sexual assault and other charges.

Montgomery County officials announced the arrest of 25-year-old Cornell Scott-Milbourne, of Delaware County, Monday.

According to authorities, Montgomery County detectives received a tip May 10 that prostitution activity might have been taking place at two separate rooms at the Hampton Inn, on Chemical Road, in Plymouth Meeting. Five people and a baby were reportedly staying in the rooms.

During an investigation, it was determined that a phone number given to the hotel when the rooms were rented was a contact number used in online advertisements offering sexual services. A detective called the number and was given prices for sexual services.

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant.

One of the women staying in the rooms told detectives she was held captive, given drugs and forced to have sex with unknown men for money, which she then did not receive. The money reportedly went to Scott-Milbourne, according to officials.

Scott-Milbourne is charged with five first-degree felony counts of human trafficking-involuntary servitude, aggravated indecent assault of a child, as well as multiple counts of promoting prostitution, among other related charges. He was arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

