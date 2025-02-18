Delco residents still in dark after dangerous winds prompt power outages, damage

The Brief Thousands of residents in Delaware County have been without power for days after strong winds caused trees and power lines to fall. PECO crews are working to clear the area and restore power.



It is dark and cold in parts of Delaware County Tuesday night, where more than 1,400 homes and businesses are still without power.

This comes two days after Sunday's wind brought down trees and power lines.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley spoke to folks in Newtown Square, where people are trying to stay warm.

What they're saying:

"I'm running out of propane for my generator. They are hopefully coming tomorrow," said Andrea LaRue.

Andrea LaRue is hoping for either a fresh supply of propane or tree removal and PECO crews coming to get this mangled mess of power lines, smashed utility pole, and massive tree cleared off Crum Creek Road in Broomall.

And as bad as having no power is, suddenly getting a surge of power anywhere near this would be a lot worse.

"They told me to stay 25 feet from this because the current can go through the ground and electrocute you. Scary stuff," LaRue said.

Lots of drivers were coming a bit close as there wasn't notice of what was lurking as they came down the hill and around the curve before seeing this. And this was in the last hour of daylight tonight.

Darkness brings its own added danger.

"We're lucky enough to have the generator the last 48 hours," said homeowner Mario DelGrosso.

Perfectly hidden behind some nice landscaping and nearly forgotten, their generator has been keeping three generations of the DelGrosso family safe and warm so far, since the high winds caused havoc for their neighbors without generators.

"Crazy, I mean we were up here hanging out, heard it first, then saw the blue light flash. And the tree knocked all the line down along the street," DelGrosso added.

"We're just sparsely populated here in Delaware County and we're not a priority," LaRue noted.

"At one point they said we have an estimated time of repairs as Wednesday 11 p.m. and now there's nothing. Huh, you know it could be a week," she said.

What's next:

PECO crews are working to restore power to the area.