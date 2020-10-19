Democrats plunge cash into US House race in effort to unseat Fitzpatrick

Democrats are showing that they think they can beat second-term Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in a politically divided U.S. House district just outside Philadelphia.

The major Democratic super PAC helping elect Democrats to the House filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission that it is spending nearly $1 million on digital and TV advertising in an effort to oust Fitzpatrick.

The spending by the House Majority PAC is the most substantial investment in the race to help Democrat Christina Finello.

Fitzpatrick is one of just three House Republicans in the entire country running for reelection in a district won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016′s presidential contest.

Voter registration in Pennsylvania has hit a record high in this cycle, and as of Friday, the latest statistics available, voter rolls were about 17,000 short of hitting 9 million.

Pennsylvania’s swing-state status, along with its ability to award 20 electoral votes of the 270 needed to win the presidency, has brought the state a great deal of attention during 2020's election cycle.

