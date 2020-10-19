Pennsylvania nears 9M voters at Monday's registration deadline

Monday is the last day in Pennsylvania to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election in which the presidential battleground state is playing a central role in the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Voter registration in Pennsylvania has hit a record high in this cycle, and as of Friday, the latest statistics available, voter rolls were about 17,000 short of hitting 9 million.

That includes nearly 4.2 million Democrats and nearly 3.5 million Republicans.

Voter Guide 2020: Everything you need to know about voting in Pennsylvania

Democrats continue to hold a substantial registration edge, but Republicans have narrowed the gap by about 200,000 from 2016′s presidential election to about 700,000 now.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania’s swing-state status, along with its ability to award 20 electoral votes of the 270 needed to win the presidency, has brought the state a great deal of attention during 2020's election cycle.

The state's mail-in/absentee ballot application deadline is Oct. 27.

Pennsylvania residents can CLICK HERE to register to vote, or CLICK HERE to apply for a mail-in/absentee ballot.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.