Pennsylvania nears 9M voters at Monday's registration deadline
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Monday is the last day in Pennsylvania to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election in which the presidential battleground state is playing a central role in the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Voter registration in Pennsylvania has hit a record high in this cycle, and as of Friday, the latest statistics available, voter rolls were about 17,000 short of hitting 9 million.
That includes nearly 4.2 million Democrats and nearly 3.5 million Republicans.
Democrats continue to hold a substantial registration edge, but Republicans have narrowed the gap by about 200,000 from 2016′s presidential election to about 700,000 now.
Pennsylvania’s swing-state status, along with its ability to award 20 electoral votes of the 270 needed to win the presidency, has brought the state a great deal of attention during 2020's election cycle.
The state's mail-in/absentee ballot application deadline is Oct. 27.
Pennsylvania residents can CLICK HERE to register to vote, or CLICK HERE to apply for a mail-in/absentee ballot.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.