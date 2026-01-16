Deptford man charged with attempted child luring and sexual assault in undercover sting

The Brief A Deptford man was arrested after allegedly trying to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy for sex. The person was actually an undercover detective from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant John Cochran.



A Deptford man faces multiple charges after authorities say he tried to meet an underage boy for sex, but the person he was talking to online was actually an undercover detective, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Deptford man accused of arranging meeting with undercover detective

What we know:

Joseph J. Catrambone, 38, is charged with several crimes, including attempted manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, attempting to lure a child, attempted sexual assault of a minor, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, attempting to send obscene material to a minor, and attempted criminal sexual contact of a minor, according to MacAulay.

Authorities say Catrambone began chatting online with someone he believed was a 14-year-old boy on Jan. 7.

During the conversation, he sent an explicit photo of himself, expressed a desire to have sex with the child, and asked the child to send explicit photos in return.

Investigators say Catrambone arranged to meet the child at a specific location for sexual activity.

He was taken into custody later that day at a pre-arranged spot in Collingswood and is now being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit led the investigation, using an undercover detective to pose as a minor online.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Catrambone at the planned meeting location.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact Sergeant John Cochran of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8826 or send tips to CAMDEN.TIPS.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the investigation, including whether there may be additional victims or how long the undercover operation lasted.