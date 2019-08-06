Deputies in California looking for the owner of a massive stuffed pig found abandoned

Deputies in California are hoping someone will come forward with any knowledge pertaining to the identity of the owner of a massive stuffed pig that was found abandoned at a local Metrolink station Monday night.

Ventura County sheriff’s officials say that they received a call that the gigantic stuffed pig, which has since been named “Petunia,” was abandoned on the platform.

The Sheriff’s office posted pictures of the pig on their twitter accounts saying “someone abandoned their therapy pet at the @Metrolink station in Camarillo Last night.”

Shawn Holzberger, senior deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said someone possibly abandoned the stuffed animal after winning it at the Ventura County Fair that was nearby.

“We didn’t want to leave the pig abandoned so we brought it to our station here in Camarillo, where we are taking good care of it,” says Holzberger.

Authorities say no one has come forward to claim the pig, but they may donate it.