DeSean Jackson retires as an Eagle, will be honorary captain on Sunday: 'Philly will always be my home'

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is stepping away from football and will sign a ceremonial contract to retire as an Eagle.

Jackson, who turns 37 on Friday, penned a lengthy letter about his decision in which he lauded Eagles fans and called playing for the Eagles an honor.

Philadelphia selected Jackson with the 49th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of California. He went on to spend the next six seasons in Philadelphia.

"I played some big-time games, made some big-time plays," Jackson wrote. "It was an honor to put on that Eagles jersey and go out and compete at a high level."

Jackson's knack for using his speed to make big plays quickly made him a fan-favorite in Philadelphia and earned him the third-most receiving yards in team history.

Perhaps Jackson's most memorable play was his walk-off punt return in a 2010 Week 15 game against the New York Giants that capped an improbable comeback that became known as the "Miracle at the New Meadowlands."

Jackson recalled that play in his letter, saying he was "almost shocked" when he had a chance to return the kick and bobbled the ball to shift the defense a few yards which allowed him to find a running lane.

"From there, it was like an Eagle flew me into the endzone, I tell everybody all the time I was just like being guided into the endzone," Jackson wrote. "Thinking about it now gives me chills, that one play right there almost kind of defined my whole career."

Jackson wrote about his relationships with quarterbacks Donavan McNabb and Michael Vick, and compared the current veteran leadership on the Eagles to the team leaders of the past like Jason Avant, Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins.

Jackson, whose father died during his tenure in Philadelphia, called Andy Reid a "father figure" whose tough love and inspiration helped take his game to another level. He recalled "heart-to-heart conversations with Reid that he said changed his mentality and encouraged him to work hard.

Jackson left Philadelphia in 2014, signing a 3-year deal with the former Washington Redskins. He then went to Tampa Bay who, after less than two full seasons, sent him back to Philadelphia in a trade. His return to Philadelphia was mostly marred by injuries, leading to other brief stops in Los Angeles, Vegas, and Baltimore.

"Philly will always be home, that's why I wanted to comeback and retire as an Eagle, it just sits right with me, I feel like I should have never left," Jackson said. "What we had in Philly was great, it's a part of the history."

Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie said the team plans to honor Jackson's retirement Sunday against the 49ers where Jackson will serve as an Honorary Captain of the Game.