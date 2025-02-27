SS United States spotted in South Florida week after leaving Philadelphia

article

The Brief The SS United States is making its way past Florida on its final voyage. The historic ship left Philadelphia a week ago after sitting at its port for 30 years. You can track the ship's journey online.



The SS United States is continuing its final voyage.

"America's Flagship" made its way past Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, exactly a week after it set sail on the Delaware River.

The backstory:

The SS United States sat in South Philadelphia for 30 years before finally leaving its dock after several setbacks and weather delays.

Tug boats moved the ship from its pier into the river, where it waited for the changing tides to carry it further down the river, and into the Atlantic Ocean.

It has since been spotted along the coast of Florida over the past several days.

What's next:

After making a stop in Mobile, Alabama, for repairs, the historic ship will reach its final destination in Destin, Florida, where it will be sunk to become part of the world's largest artificial reef.

The repairs are estimated to take as long as 6 months to a year.

What you can do:

If you want to keep up with the ship's progress, you can track its journey online.