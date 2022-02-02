Detectives searching for missing man last seen in January in Buena

article

The Franklin Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Jamal L. Tillman, 45, was last seen on January 25 in the borough of Buena where he is from.

Tillman, who is described as being 5 foot 9 inches and 220 pounds, was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black vest, and a gray wool hat.

His family says that Tilman has never disappeared before nor does he have any known health issues.

If anyone knows his whereabouts contact Detective Alex Fragoso at 856-694-1414.

___

