Devastated family of girl killed in North Philly residence shares grief: 'This is heavy blow to our family'

In North Philadelphia, a family is grieving the death of a beloved 13-year-old girl. Her name is Alaysia Smith and police say she was killed in a shooting Wednesday night inside a private residence.

"She was like a daughter to me, before I had children," Alaysia’s uncle, Roscoe Bruce IV, stated.

Bruce said he helped raise the 13-year-old from the time she was a baby. "People kept coming up, like, ‘Oh, that’s your baby, that’s your baby,’ and I was like, 'No, I’m just the uncle.’"

He is devastated after Wednesday’s fatal shooting on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street. Bruce says his niece loved dancing and cheerleading.

In a statement, the coaches of the Blackhawks Cheerleaders said:

"Whether she was perfecting her cheer routines, or sharing her unique sense of humor, Alaysia had a special way of making everyone feel loved and valued."

Her uncle continued, "Full of talent, full of love, full of beauty and we are truly, truly going to miss her. This is a heavy blow to our family."

Philadelphia police say Alaysia was shot in the chest inside a private residence on the second floor hallway around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Police say two teenage boys were seen running from the home. It’s not clear who fired the shot and investigators say no weapons were recovered.

Smith was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. at Temple University Hospital.

The shooting happened just around the corner from where she lived with her family. Many arrived at the family home Thursday to grieve with her family and show them their full support.

"I think everybody that’s sending their love and sending their prayers. I just ask you to continue to pray for us. Continue to cover us," Bruce added.