Device thought to be grenade found taped to pole in Lakewood: officials

Dangerous moments near a Lakewood intersection Sunday as someone discovered what appeared to be a grenade taped to a utility pole.

Lakewood Township Police responded to the area near 4th and Forest avenues on a call about a suspicious object Sunday morning, around 7:45, officials said.

They discovered what appeared to be a grenade taped to a utility pole, when they arrived.

The New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit was called in order to remove and dispose of the device.

The bomb squad safely removed the device and found it was nonexplosive and officials determined there was no threat to the public.

Police are investigating the incident and urge anyone with any information to contact Officer Alex Guzman, with the Lakewood Township Police, at 732-363-0200, extension 5341 or contact Sergeant David Petracca, with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2186.