Pennsylvania's 'most beautiful' restaurant is right here in Philadelphia

article

When you think of food with a view, one Philadelphia hotspot certainly comes to mind!

SkyHigh in the Four Seasons Hotel was just named one of People's "50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America."

"A glass elevator ride to the 60th floor opens to waterfalls and 40-foot windows showing off stunning views of the city below," the magazine said in a new survey.

MORE HEADLINES:

Does it get much better than that? Not in Pennsylvania!

The stunning restaurant earned the top spot for the entire state.

And its beauty translates to its food as well, offering a wide variety of elegant plates and drinks.

If you haven't been there yet, it may be time to head to the "sky!"



