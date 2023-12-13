Devon Horse Show transforms into magical Yuletide at Devon for the holidays in Chester County

For the first time in 127 years, the Devon Horse Show has been transformed into a magical and unique holiday experience called Yuletide at Devon.

Though there are a lot of great holiday experiences in the Philadelphia area and the suburbs, FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney finds out what makes Yuletide at Devon so special.

She spoke to Matthew Brink and his wife Amy who decided Wednesday was the night to stop by Yuletide at Devon and enjoy some Christmas cheer.

"There is a buzz in the air about it. Everybody we talk to is like, have you been there yet?" said Matthew Brink.

Folks in attendance can take in the enchanted forest with 1000 real and artificial trees, all illuminated. One family traveled from Downingtown to enjoy the festivities.

"Just thought we'd get out and do something merry and jolly for the Holiday," said Tristan Adamns, Downingtown resident.

Yuletide at Devon is the brainchild of Rob Bickhart and his son Jes who hated to see the Devon Horse Show and country fairgrounds go dark during the winter months.

Though it took a few years, their goal is to "make it unique to this area and community and offer family and kids something to do outside and have some fun," said Rob Bickhart, Yuletide at Devon founder.

With more than 40 fabulous shops there is something for everyone in the family.

There are also many different rides from the majestic ferris wheel all lit up to the classic carousel and it wouldn't be complete without a visit to Santa's ski chalet.

"The lights and Santa and the little chateaus. It's just a great experience," said Ashley Arbitell, Malvern resident.

The event has two bars including Kringle's Whiskey Bar.

Yuletide at Devon runs until December 23 then closes for a couple of days before it reopens through new years eve with a big bash planned.