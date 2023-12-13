Tree World selling Christmas trees 24/7 starting at $30 in South Philly

Ever tried to get a live Christmas Tree, but every time you want to go, your go-to spot is closed? Look no further, because Tree World in South Philly is selling trees 24/7.

A nearly 30-year tradition in South Philly brings families back every year for the freshest cut Christmas trees.

For three weeks in December, Tree World, located on Broad Street and Passyunk Avenue, will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira spoke to the Tree World owner and its customers to get their takes on the convenient holiday tradition.

"I used to buy here years ago," said Hank Litchendorf, customer. "I moved back to the city and this is where I’ve always done it…it’s nice to come back, I used to have an older daughter who would take the pick at this lot and now she’s in school and we get to take her now."

From the smells of Christmastime to the sight of fresh trees, longtime owner Freddy Florio said he’s witnessed kids grow up and bring their kids back to pick their holiday tree.

"We’ve been here a long time," said Freddy Florio, Tree World owner. "We’ve always been faithful to our customers, and they’ve been faithful to us and they keep coming back to us."

Florio has been running Tree World every year for the last 29 years and takes pride in getting the best quality trees for the lowest pricing.

"People come here because we keep the prices low, the trees are always fresh and we try to stay really low, at $30 we start," said the owner.

Tree World sells thousands of trees every year from farmers from around the country.

"My trees come in every couple of days. I get them fresh from my farmer so they are constantly fresh," said Florio.

It’s those very details that keep customers like Nicholas Berardi coming back.

"There’s something about the smell of the tree and actually having a tree in the house," said Berardi. "Fake trees end up in landfills and things like that where as these are more environmentally friendly, they’re grown, they create jobs, things like that."

It’s the holiday cheer and appreciative nature of customers that motivates Florio and his team every year.

"I want everybody to have a healthy and blessed Merry Christmas," said Florio.