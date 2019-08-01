‘Digital Detox Challenge’: Company wants to pay someone to visit Joshua Tree without any technology

Tired of a routine life and want an escape to nature? A Utah-based company may have the perfect opportunity for you.

The Salt Lake City company is giving one lucky person an all-expenses-paid, three-day vacation to Joshua Tree National Park along with a $1,000 cash prize.

Here’s the catch: You won’t have any access to technology during those three days.

If selected, you will be put up in a cozy Airbnb, complete with hammocks, air conditioning, a hot tub, a pool and running water.

“We don’t expect you to become a survival expert,” said SatelliteInternet in a news release. “We just want to give you a break from tech.”

The company wants to encourage you to explore hiking trails, read a book, meditate, relax in the hammocks and watch the stars, instead of hunching over tech devices all day.

The deprivation won’t be for too long: After two days and nights without technology, which includes not using a cellphone, laptop, the internet, TV, or any music-playing device, you can reconnect the final day of your stay to record your experience.

If this sounds like an opportunity for you, you can submit your application to SatelliteInternet.com explaining why you would be the perfect candidate for the company’s Digital Detox Challenge by Aug. 26.

The lucky winner will snag a free three-night stay at Joshua Tree National Park for one to two people, $1,000 in cash and a stipend of up to $1,000 for travel and food expenses. The winner will also get to choose the dates that work best for their schedule within the next 12 months.

“Maybe you’re addicted to social media. Maybe you’re a total news junkie. Or maybe you haven’t taken a true vacation in years without checking in at work,” said SatelliteInternet. “Whatever your relationship with tech, we want to hear from you.”

