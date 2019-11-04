Dine-in theatre now open at Philadelphia’s Fashion District

Philadelphia's newly launched Fashion District is celebrating another first: a dine-in movie theatre.

The district opened to much fanfare in September at the site of the old Gallery Mall.

Now, AMC Theatres has opened its Philadelphia "DINE-IN" location to the public.

“With AMC DINE-IN, we’ve upped the movie-going game by bringing you the best of both worlds – a restaurant and movie theatre – as one amazing experience,” said Hank Green, Vice President, AMC Food & Beverage.

RELATED: Shoppers ready to embrace Fashion District Philadelphia

The dine-in menu features appetizers and entrees such as artisan pepperoni flatbread, southwest chicken bowl and chopped cobb salad. Guests interested in sweet treats can opt for options like dessert milkshakes and chocolate hazelnut churros.

Orders are delivered to guests' seats before the start of the movie.

Advertisement

Moviegoers ages 21 and up can also enjoy AMC's MacGuffins adult beverage concept in the form of beer, wine and cocktails.

For showtime information and to purchase tickets, see here.