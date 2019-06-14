Diners see teacher moonlighting as waitress, surprise her with huge tip

article

A New Jersey teacher was recently shocked to find a $100 tip on a bill at her waitressing side hustle, left by a couple with a kind note that declared, “Teachers shouldn’t have to work weekends!”

On Sunday, Catherine Acampora-Nielsen took to a private Facebook group for the community of Howell to share the story and voice her gratitude for the gesture, NJ 101.5 reports.

Acampora-Nielsen works as a special education teacher in the Lakewood School District while moonlighting as a server at Woolley’s Seafood Market in Freehold.

“To the couple that came into Woolley’s today and left this for me, I can't thank you enough,” the woman captioned a photo of the receipt, which featured a $100 tip on a $70.96 dinner bill. “[I’m] lucky there are people out there who appreciate hard workers — hope you two enjoyed your day away from the kids.”

The message was re-shared to a public Howell-area Facebook page, where it has since been liked almost 500 times.

“Thank you for teaching our kids, teachers shouldn't have to work weekends!” the anonymous couple’s note on the original bill read, right alongside the 140 percent tip.

Advertisement

The good news moved many social media commenters, who agreed that education professionals too often do not receive the credit they deserve.

“Love this! So true. Teachers deserve so much more!” one Facebook user said.

“That made my day almost as much as it made yours! Great to see good people recognizing good people,” another wrote.

Reps for the public Howell-area Facebook page hope that the generous couple learns of how their kind deed resonated with the community.

"We hope this note gets back to this couple and lets them know how much of an impact they made in this person's life, and a huge thank you for making a difference,” the moderators wrote online.

Get updates at FOXNews.com