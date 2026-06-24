Dining Under the Stars brings World Cup soccer to Media, Delaware County

The Brief Soccer fans in Media, Delaware County watched the Brazil vs. Scotland World Cup match outdoors during Dining Under the Stars on June 24. The game was shown on a giant screen in Veterans Square, creating a lively atmosphere for families and fans. Many attendees said the event was more fun than watching at home and enjoyed the mix of food, community, and soccer.



Soccer fans and families in Media enjoyed a special twist on the town’s popular Dining Under the Stars event as the Brazil vs. Scotland World Cup match was broadcast live on a giant screen in Veterans Square.

Dining Under the Stars brings World Cup excitement to Media

What we know:

A large crowd gathered to watch Brazil play Scotland on a 13-by-23-foot TV screen set up outside in Veterans Square.

The event combined the usual outdoor dining experience with live World Cup action, drawing fans from both teams and creating a festive environment.

Many attendees said the atmosphere was fun for all ages. "Nice to be here with everybody, Dining Under The Stars on top of that, It's a fun atmosphere especially for the kids," said Gina Rivas, a Brazil soccer fan. "Better than being at home with a little TV," said Carlos Rivas, another Brazil supporter.

Local families and soccer fans join the celebration

What they're saying:

Myra Zerr of Wallingford said, "We are a big soccer family. My husband actually worked for three different soccer clubs here in the US. I played 14 years as a keeper. We're trying to get her into it. We're excited to see more people get into soccer." Brian Barrish from Brookhaven attended with his daughter and said, "We were gonna watch the game anyway. Why not watch it in person with a bunch of other fans. Lot of Fans from both teams."

Rock Ward, who lives in Media, shared, "So much better than watching at home.

Those Ubers into Fan Fest can get pricey, so we need a game we can just walk to and from home, just have a good easy time."

The event featured fans in bright yellow Brazil jerseys and plenty of Scotland supporters, making for a colorful and spirited evening.

The night also drew people who simply wanted to enjoy dining out with friends and family, with many saying the weather was perfect for the occasion.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if more World Cup matches will be shown at future Dining Under the Stars events or how many people attended the event.