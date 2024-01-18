Disney+ to feature 3D movies for users with Apple Vision Pro

article

Disney+ is creating a unique visual experience through Apple’s latest tech gadget.

Starting Feb. 2, subscribers with an Apple Vision Pro can watch movies in 3D on the streaming platform without paying extra money.

This new feature is only available on Apple Vision Pro, and users with the device can stream the entire Disney + catalog, including thousands of TV shows and films, plus access to Hulu content for eligible Disney Bundle subscribers.

Some of the top movies available in 3D with the Apple Vision Pro are "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Avengers: Endgame," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Elemental," and "Encanto."

Disney movies in 3D versions are also available to rent or buy through the Apple Vision Pro at no extra cost.

The California media and entertainment titan said in a release it plans to announce more movies on the streaming platform at a later time.

Disney’s new tech collaboration follows another major move after the company announced it was testing a single app for Disney+ and Hulu , beginning in December 2023, that would transition to a bigger rollout this year.

