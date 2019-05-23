Disney will pay tuition for employees who enroll at UCF or UF

article

The Walt Disney Company announced on Thursday that the University of Central Florida (UCF) and the University of Florida (UF) are now a part of the Disney Aspire education investment program.

This program offers 100 percent free tuition to eligible employees and cast members. It also reimburses application fees and required books and course materials.

Since last August, about 40 percent of Disney's 85,000 full-time and part-time hour employees with 90 days of service have signed up for Disney Aspire. More than 6,000 of them are actively taking classes.

Disney employees who gain admission to UCF or UF and meet in-state residency requirements will be able to choose from 34 undergraduate and master's degree programs. However, those wanting to attend UF and participate in the Disney Aspire program must be pursuing an online master's degree from one of the following colleges: College of Journalism and Communications, College of Health and Human Performance in Tourism and Recreational Management, Applied Physiology and Kinesiology, and Health Education and Behavior.

To sign up or learn more, Disney employees can visit the Disney Aspire website.