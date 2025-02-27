DNA from latex glove helps catch serial burglar in Delaware County: police

article

The Brief A serial burglar with a long criminal history in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is facing more charges. DNA found on a latex glove from a burglary in Delaware County led to a months-long investigation. The suspect was already incarcerated for an unrelated case.



A Philadelphia man found to have an alias and criminal history in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is now being charged with the burglary of a home in Delaware County after nearly a year and a half.

Carmen N. Carrozza, also known as Pasquale N. Carozza, is charged with felony burglary and trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Timeline:

On September 1, 2023, a rare coin collection and women's clothing were reported stolen after a home break-in on Rose Valley Road in Nether Providence.

A white glove was found in a bedroom and sent to a state lab for forensic analysis.

In July 2024, DNA from the glove was preliminarily matched to Pasquale Carozza, along with samples submitted by two other law enforcement agencies for burglaries in 2023.

An investigation determined that Pasquale Carozza was an alias for Carmen N. Carrozza, whose criminal history was documented in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

On August 7, 2024, a DNA buccal swab was granted for Carrozza, who was incarcerated at SCI Camp Hill for an unrelated case.

In October 2024, the buccal swab analysis confirmed that Carrozza was a contributor to the DNA profile collected from the latex glove.

On February 18, 2025, charges were filed against Carrozza, who remains incarcerated.

What's next:

Carrozza’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21.