'Do Better Philly': ACCT supporters gather for Round 2 of protests

article

ACCT Philly volunteers and animal advocates gathered for another round of protests outside City Hall Monday in a bid for more funding for the city's only open-intake animal shelter.

Supporters say the city does not allocate enough funds for the shelter, resulting in inhumane conditions that negatively impact the animals

The first protest under the "Do Better Philly" banner took place in August, with protesters citing a dire need for a new building due to deplorable living conditions, among other issues.

“The lack of city funding, the dysfunctional, leaking, pest ridden, poor-excuse-for-a-building and the nonexistent fundraising from the ACCT board members are the reasons that ACCT Philly is in such a sad state,” protest organizers said in a statement. “It’s not only sad, it’s inhumane.”

"Compared to similar cities, ACCT’s budget, decided upon by the city, is dismal and falls behind other shelters,” rescue organization Philly Bully Team said previously.

RELATED: 'Do Better Philly': ACCT supporters push for more funding | Head of Philadelphia's only open-intake animal shelter resigns | Protesters call on city, board in ACCT Philly funding plea | ACCT Philly suspends operations amid 'kennel cough' battle

Advertisement

According to the city, $500,000 in city capital has been allotted for improvements to ACCT’s kennels and adoption center since the beginning of Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration. Another $165,000 in capital funding has been allotted for kennels in the fiscal year 2020 budget. The city also provided additional emergency resources to assist with the shelter’s recent URI outbreak.

The city has requested an additional $100,000 for ACCT’s operating budget for fiscal year 2020, which is still awaiting approval from Philadelphia City Council.

"If you look at Dallas, they take in 24,000 animals per year, compared to ACCT's 22,000," said Philly Bully Team President Jessica Graaf. "Their operating budget is $9 million dollars, almost twice ACCT's $4.6 million dollar budget."

Protest signs included photos of dogs surrounded by feces within their kennels.

Earlier in August, ACCT Philly accepted the resignation of its executive director, Susan Russell, almost one year after she accepted the position.

Russell's departure followed a multi-week, partial shutdown of major operations at the shelter sparked by an upper respiratory infection in a number of dogs, in some cases leading to death.

Shelter officials identified the primary cause of the respiratory illness as canine pneumovirus. The virus can reportedly cause an epidemic of respiratory illness because it is highly contagious, most dogs do not have immunity and there is no vaccine.

During the partial shutdown, the shelter suspended dog adoptions and most owner surrenders while separating healthy stray intake from its main kennel population.

ACCT Philly continues to seek additional fosters and volunteers to service the nearly 22,000 animals it takes in each year.

As of Monday, five dogs, eight cats and 34 kittens are timestamped for euthanasia. The shelter currently has more than 100 cats and 100 dogs available for adoption.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Current timestamped or high-risk animals: Dogs | Cats

How to help: Make a pledge | Become a foster | Donate

Animals available for adoption: Dogs | Cats

Other resources: Pet owners in need | Lost pets | Pet surrenders

Furry friends also joined ACCT Philly supporters in the protest effort.

Those interested in helping high-risk animals at ACCT Philly, but cannot commit to adoption or fostering, can pledge donations to urgent dogs and cats through its Love Local Program.

A pledge is a promise to donate to the rescue group that pulls a given animal from ACCT Philly. Individual pledges help accumulate the necessary funding for participating rescue groups to save urgent animals.

Volunteers say that rescues are more likely to pull animals, particularly those with expensive needs, when they see pledges have been made.

ACCT Philly is located at 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Adoption hours are weekdays, 1–8 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.