The Brief Rising prices are making it harder for families to afford food. A local philanthropist, Gene Epstein, is giving away cash to help. The surprise giveaway took place at Bristol Township’s pavilion.



The regular Friday fresh produce giveaway at Bristol Township’s pavilion saw a significant increase in attendees.

What we know:

Elizabeth Zbinden from the Bucks County Opportunity Council noted that when SNAP benefits are cut, people don't have extra money to spend.

Therefore, they turn to distribution at food networks, pantries, and fresh connect.

After collecting fruits and vegetables, the first 400 people received an unexpected gift: an envelope with $100, courtesy of Gene Epstein.

Epstein, a Bucks County philanthropist, has been giving away thousands of dollars in cash around the holidays for several decades.

Typically, his surprise giveaways happen around Christmas, but this year he moved it closer to Thanksgiving.

Epstein and his wife started a foundation to support families in the Delaware Valley.

He believes that while people are generous during Christmas, they should also care throughout the year.

The philanthropist involved the police department in the giveaway to foster community relationships.

Chief C.J. Winik of Bristol Township said Epstein aims to build connections between the police and the community.

Lynn Garcia, a recipient of the $100 gift, expressed her gratitude, saying it would greatly help with the holiday.

What you can do:

Those interested in helping can donate to the Bucks County Opportunity Council or volunteer.