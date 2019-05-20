ACCT Philly suspends dog adoptions, intakes amid 'kennel cough' battle

article

ACCT Philly is temporarily suspending major operations -- including dog adoptions and most owner surrenders -- as it tackles upper respiratory infections in a number of dogs at its kennels.

Though 'kennel cough' isn't unusual in shelter environments, ACCT Philly determined that precautionary measures were warranted due to unusually severe pneumonia cases that have led to the deaths of some affected dogs.

"After consulting with national experts and other partners, ACCT Philly has been advised that the best chance of restoring health in its kennels will require a two-week shutdown of adoptions as well as the sheltering-in-place of dogs already in its kennels," shelter officials said in a statement.

Officials said tests have ruled out some major viral infections, such as distemper and canine influenza virus, but they still don't know what they are dealing with.

During the two-week period, the shelter said it will avoid new dog intakes "as much as possible," adding that only owner-surrendered dogs who are a risk to public safety, ill or suffering will be accepted. Such instances would require euthanasia, per shelter officials.

The organization's help desk plans to assist dog owners who must surrender their pets by providing additional options for consideration. Pennsylvania SPCA's Erie Avenue Headquarters is also partnering with the shelter to help with owner surrenders.

ACCT Philly is the only open-intake shelter in Philadelphia.

The shelter, with help from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management, is working to secure a space away from the general population to house and quarantine a few incoming stray dogs, with the goal of transfering them to other rescues if no owner claims them after 48 hours. The PSPCA will also be helping with stray intakes.

ACCT Philly is urgently seeking donations, fosters, volunteers and supplies as it attempts to tackle the fast-spreading infection.

As of Sunday, one cat and one dog are timestamped for euthanasia. The shelter currently has more than 100 cats and 100 dogs available for adoption.

Those interested in helping high-risk animals at ACCT Philly, but cannot commit to adoption or fostering, can pledge donations to urgent dogs and cats through its Love Local Program.

A pledge is a promise to donate to the rescue group that pulls a given animal from ACCT Philly. Individual pledges help accumulate the necessary funding for participating rescue groups to save urgent animals.

Volunteers say that rescues are more likely to pull animals, particularly those with expensive needs, when they see pledges have been made.

ACCT Philly is still accepting long-term dog fosters at homes with no other pets. Cat adoptions will also remain open during the two-week shutdown.

The shelter is located at 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Normal adoption hours are weekdays, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.