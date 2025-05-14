Dog drowning in backyard pool rescued by NJ officers

article

The Brief Officers rescued a dog drowning in a backyard pool this weekend. The dog had gone missing earlier in the day,



A family dog is back on safe, dry land thanks to the quick-thinking actions of some local police officers.

What we know:

Robbinsville police received a 911 call about a dog drowning in a backyard pool at a home on Sienna Court this past weekend.

Patrolmen Slininger, Pica, and Meehan immediately sprung into action and were able to save the dog, whose name is Zissou.

Police say the dog would have drowned if the officer hadn't acted in time.

Zissou, along with a second dog found in the backyard, had gotten loose earlier in the day.

They were both reunited with their owner, who had been searching for them.

What they're saying:

The owner came to the station to personally thank the officers for saving their dog, even bringing some sweet treats!