Dog left at shelter by family finds forever home

A heartbreaking photo of a dog shared by the Humane Society for Hamilton County in Indiana has gone viral.

The shelter says that Ritter, a 4-year-old American bulldog, was dropped off by his family after they lost their home. The family also dropped off their other dog, Corky.

"Ritter's negative reaction to the shelter was immediate and heartbreaking. This is the reality our animals face every day - Heartbreak and a sense of hopelessness," the shelter wrote on Instagram.

Ritter is seen hanging his head in sadness, sitting in the corner of his kennel.

"We are his second chance - it's time to help this boy find a place to live, love, and be loved."

The shelter posted the photo on Tuesday afternoon, and it was shared over 3,000 times. By Tuesday night, Ritter found a forever home.

"Ritter has found a home!! Thank you to everyone who shared his story and reached out," the shelter wrote. "Happily ever after, Ritter!"

Those interested in donating to the Humane Society for Hamilton County can do so here.