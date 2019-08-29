Dog shot by police after attack in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police say officers discharged their weapons during a dog attack in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 300 block of Graham Street around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, two Rottweilers were attacking multiple people when police fired, striking one of the dogs.
There were no reported injuries to civilians or police. The injured dog was taken to the vet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
