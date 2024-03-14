Doggie sleepover program helps couple fall in love with their newly adopted dog

article

Hannah Vance and boyfriend Alex Amentler just adopted a cute pup they named Milton from the Providence Animal Center (PAC) in Media, PA. The two-year-old pup first caught their eye in a TikTok post.

When the pair drove to the shelter to meet him, they learned about PAC’s Doggie Sleepover program, where potential adopters can take an adult dog for one to three days as a bit of a trial run for everyone.

"We were able to take him out of the shelter and do fun things with him, so he wasn't cooped up all day," said Amentler. "We were able to explore, but then we were kind of able to gauge his activity level with that experience and see what he likes and what he doesn't like."

It didn't take the couple long to realize it was meant to be, and they decided to formally adopt Milton.

"He's such an angel," said Vance. "He's crate trained. He's leash trained. He's house-trained. We never expected any of that coming from a shelter. All such a pleasant surprise."

The goal of the program is to get the dog adopted, but there's no pressure if it doesn't work out. Providence Animal Center learns valuable information about the dogs; how they do in a home, how they are around kids, and other dogs.

Dr. Kim Boudwin, PAC’s Chief Medical Officer and Associate Executive Director, said it also gives the dogs a break from being in a kennel.

"Even a day of getting out of here, sitting on a couch, riding in a car, going on a walk in the park, meeting some kids and other dogs. It's a really great experience for them, decreases their stress level, makes them overall more adoptable," said Dr. Boudwin.

The doctor said since recently reviving the program following a hiatus during the pandemic, it's been super successful.

"This past month, it's been 80-percent of people who took a dog home for a sleepover, which is fantastic," said PAC’s Chief Medical Officer.

Amentler said the sleepover really sealed the deal for them.

"We're getting into a routine so that's helping him get comfortable," he said. "We kind of know where we are at with him. No regrets with him on our end. We're lucky to have him."

There are plenty of other dogs at PAC, big, small, young, old, active, and laid back.

We hope you'll give them a test drive too, with hopes that they'll be the perfect fit.