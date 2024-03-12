Man wanted for exposing himself to group of children walking dog in Lehigh County: police

article

Authorities in Lehigh County are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to a group of children walking their dog.

Investigators say the disturbing encounter happened Monday afternoon on the 7000 block of Lincoln Court in Lynn Township.

A 9-year-old girl, her younger sister and two other children were allegedly approached by a balding "older male" driving a blue Dodge Ram.

Investigators say the suspect was not wearing pants when he opened his driver's side door near the children to expose himself.

Pennsylvania State Police believe the suspect's Dodge Ram is a 2009-2018 model with chrome tubular steps, and front and rear chrome bumpers.

Anyone with information on this disturbing incident is asked to contact police immediately.