DOJ won't charge Matt Gaetz with crimes in sex trafficking probe

article

The Justice Department will not pursue charges against Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after a years-long probe into sex trafficking allegations.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Gaetz's office confirmed that "the Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes."

MATT GAETZ MAINTAINS HE IS INNOCENT AMID SEX TRAFFICKING PROBE: 'THIS WAS AN OPERATION TO DESTROY ME'

Gaetz has maintained his innocence in the matter since it was first reported in March of 2021 that Gaetz was under investigation over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid her to travel with him.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.