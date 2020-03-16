Dollar General dedicating first hour of store openings to at-risk seniors amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Dollar General announced on Monday that it plans to dedicate the first hour of shopping to seniors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning Tuesday, Dollar General officials encourage stores and customers to dedicate the first hour of operation to elderly customers most vulnerable to COVID-19.

In a statement, officials said: "Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods."

In addition to allowing seniors priority shopping, all Dollar General stores plan to close one hour earlier than current closing times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves.

The stores will open at the same time.

