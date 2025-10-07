Dolly Parton’s sister urges fans to pray amid singer’s health struggles

The Brief Dolly Parton postponed her Las Vegas shows due to health issues. Her sister Freida urged fans to pray for her recovery. Dolly said she’s resting now but isn’t retiring.



Dolly Parton's sister is asking the world to pray for the country music legend as she battles "health challenges" that led to her postponing her Las Vegas residency.

Dolly did not provide specific details, previously writing, "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

What they're saying:

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," Freida posted on Facebook Tuesday. "Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

The other side:

Dolly added that she is postponing the shows because she is "not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

She was scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for "Dolly: Live in Las Vegas" between Dec. 4 and Dec. 13, overlapping with the National Finals Rodeo. Her dates have been moved to next year — Sept. 2026.

Tickets are valid for the new dates and refunds will be available, her statement adds.

"Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet," she said. "But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you."

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Dolly was unable to attend the announcement of a new ride at her Tennessee theme park Dollywood due to health issues. "I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’" Parton said in a video announcement at the time.

"So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it."

And in March of this year, Parton’s devoted husband of nearly 60 years who avoided the spotlight and inspired her timeless hit "Jolene," Carl Dean, died. He was 82.

What's next:

Parton performs on occasion but hasn’t toured since her "Pure & Simple Tour" ended in 2016. But she’s remained as busy as ever: On. Nov. 11, she will release a new book, "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage." And a new stage musical inspired by her life story is set to land on Broadway in 2026.