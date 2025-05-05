Dominique Goods-Burke: Philly plane crash victim dies months later

The Brief Seven people were killed and 24 people were injured after a medical transport plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on January 31. Dominique Goods-Burke, who was inside a car that caught fire after the crash, has succumbed to her injuries months later. FOX 29's Steve Keeley spoke to some of Goods-Burke's co-workers.



It's been three months since a plane crashed in the Northeast, killing seven people and injuring 24 others.

Sadly, one of the victims has died from her injuries.

What we know:

The Northeast Philadelphia jet crash on January 31st has claimed an eighth life.

Dominique Goods-Burke, who was in a vehicle hit by the jet's debris and fuel and caught fire, died on April 27 from her burns and injuries.

She was remembered in a Facebook post from High Point Cafe, where she worked.

What they're saying:

FOX 29's Steve Keeley spoke to some of her co-workers.

"The tragedy of it all is just shocking. We're still reeling," said one co-worker.

"We're a pretty tight-knit group, and other staff members of High Point are friends and family with Dom, and we found out on Sunday evening. She's been fighting; she fought this whole time. They had her in a medically induced coma because of the extent of the burns," a co-worker shared.

Dom, as her friends and colleagues called her, was the baking supervisor at High Point's kitchen, hired 10 years ago by founder Meg Hagele, who said Dominique's leadership and friendship are impossible to replace.

"This place feels really empty and a little haunted. She was an amazing mom, she was an incredible baker, she held this place together," said Meg Hagele, founder of High Point Cafe.

"She just ran this ship tight. Her daughter would come after school sometimes, and we would be in the lounge area while she finished up. She was just an incredible part of this family that will never be the same," Hagele added.

After three months of hope and praying to see that smiling face in her baking apron again, High Point's staff says Dominique's presence and energy here can't ever be replaced.

"We can't. We're still reeling. It's been three months, and we're all still sort of figuring that out. She was such an integral part of this little puzzle that we have here that she just kind of handled. We're just discovering and learning about her mark, her particular light," a staff member said.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was set up for Dominique back when she was first hurt, and it is still active if you would like to donate.

What's next:

A funeral for Dominique will occur Thursday, May 8.