Donations for Ukrainians besieged by war overwhelm Northeast Philadelphia relief campaign

The United Ukrainian-American Relief Committee in Philadelphia continues to see an influx of donations from locals who want to help people besieged by war in Ukraine.

The committee started taking donations from the community when Russia's army first invaded Ukraine two weeks ago. Now, Executive Director Mortja Watters says their headquarters on Cottman Avenue is packed to the brim and they're looking for a larger facility.

"It's a little overwhelming., people are so gracious," Watters said. "If anyone has storage, a warehouse-type facility, then let us know about it."

Donations include everything from medical supplies to normal everyday life essentials. Organizers say their GoFundMe campaign has raised over $400k and another fundraiser has risen to $350k.

The United Ukrainian-American Relief Committee continues to see an influx of donations for people stranded in Ukraine.

"This is actually affecting the world. It's not just one country invading another country and that's the end of it," Watters said. "This is one country invading a country that has plans beyond that."

Two million people — half of them children — have fled Ukraine in the less than two weeks since Russia invaded the country, officials said Tuesday, as Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II grows by the day.

The humanitarian situation in the country's besieged cities grew more dire, including in Mariupol, where bodies lay uncollected in the streets and hopes for a mass evacuation of civilians were dashed again.

Thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, though the actual number is unknown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter