Donations stolen from Philadelphia church Easter weekend, parish prays for thief to return money

A smashed donation box is all that remains after a Philadelphia church says the "unthinkable" has left their parish devastated this Easter.

Police say the money was stolen from Our Lady of Consolation in Tacony during an Easter ceremony on Saturday morning.

The church was left open to the public for Holy Saturday as a volunteer sat inside to deter any potential thieves.

After a second volunteer failed to relieve the first, police say a witness found donations missing from a smashed wooden box inside the church.

"It is very sad that we left the church open for the wake of Jesus and that this happened, so we pray for the person that did that, and maybe he will have a conscience and will return the money because we so desperately need every dollar that is donated to our parish," the church said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Police say there was no forced entry into the church, and the amount of stolen money is unknown.

The church said they still planned to celebrate Easter on Sunday with their normal mass schedule.

An investigation is underway.