Donor sought for Camden County detective diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease

A Camden County police detective who has been serving the community he grew up in for more than two decades, is now looking for the community's help.

Detective Sean Miller is suffering from stage 4 kidney disease and is in need of a new kidney.

His kidney functions are now currently less than ten percent after being diagnosed back in September 2021.

It was then, that he began to feel winded doing everyday tasks. Listening to his body, he went to the doctor who later determined his kidneys were failing.

Sean has been with the Camden County Police Department for 24 years, he started in patrol, transitioned to the narcotics unit, then eventually landed as a homicide detective.

Now, he'll be on FMLA for the next 9 months as he works to rebuild his strength-- and is looking forward to the day he finds a perfect match.

"It's the excitement and the anticipation of when I became a father and now it'll be the excitement and anticipation of being here a little longer. You just don't know how happy I'll be." said Miller.

The average wait time for a kidney is anywhere from five to seven years --so Detective Miller's best option is to find a living donor.

He is hoping by getting his message out, more people will be willing to see if they're a match.

"If you're not a match for me, you could be a match for someone else, but also, if you have some underlying issues, you're finding out what's going on with you too." said Miller.

You can head to virtua.org/kidney donation to learn more or call 856-796-9370 to see if you're a match.