Double shooting in Kensington leaves man in critical condition

article

Authorities say a young man is fighting for his life after a double shooting in Kensington early Saturday night.

Police responded to the 1900 block of East Wishart Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers discovered a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm, hip, back and abdomen. He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police also transported a 22-year-old man to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to the ankle and leg. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!