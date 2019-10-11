Double shooting in North Philadelphia leaves two critical

Philadelphia police say a man and a woman are in critical condition following a shooting in North Philadelphia Friday night.

Investigators say the gunfire happened on the 2700 block of North Hemberger Street just before 6:30 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man were each shot once in the buttocks. The man also suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Both victims were taken Temple University Hospital and are listed in critical condition.