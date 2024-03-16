Double shooting kills 1 in Kensington, police say

article

A double shooting on a Kensington street has killed one man and injured a woman.

Someone opened fire on the pair on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street Saturday afternoon, around 3:30, officials said.

A 25-year-old was shot in the chest, while a 23-year-old woman was hit in the arm.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, while medics took the woman. The man died at the hospital shortly after arrival. The woman was listed as stable.

Police are actively searching for the shooter and have not found any weapons.

