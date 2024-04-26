FBI: Threat to plane prompts law enforcement response at PHL

An American Airlines flight was met by law enforcement upon landing at Philadelphia International Airport because of a bomb threat, officials said.

American Airlines said, in a statement, flight 1738 landed normally, coming in from Providenciales International Airport in Turks and Caicos.

Law enforcement met the plane, officials said, due to a bomb threat they received.

Passengers and crew members got off the plane safely, at which point, law enforcement conducted multiple searches of the airplane.

Officials said no credible threat was found.

They are continuing the investigation, though there is no additional credible threat to the plane.