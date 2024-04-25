It takes this much to be considered middle class in Philadelphia

article

The middle class has transformed through the decades, and these days, it can change drastically just based on where you live.

In 2024, a large U.S. city’s middle-class income averages between $52,000 and $155,000, with the median household income across all 345 cities at $77,345, making middle-class income limits fall between $51,558 and $154,590

Here's the income level required to be considered middle-class in Philadelphia this year, according to a SmartAsset study:

Low end: $37,674

High end: $113,034

Median: $56,517

Is it what you expected? How do you think other major U.S. cities fare?

Several California cities topped the list. In Sunnyvale, California, residents need to have a household salary of at least $113,176 to be "middle income." And if you want to be in upper-class status, a person would need a salary of roughly $339,562.

In other California cities like Fremont, San Mateo, and Santa Clara, a person needs a household salary of more than $101,000 to be considered middle class.

Check out the map below to find the top 10 cities with the highest and lowest middle class incomes.