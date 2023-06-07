Expand / Collapse search

Double shooting leaves man, woman critically injured in West Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man, woman injured in double shooting in West Philadelphia

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA - A man and woman are in critical condition after a double shooting erupted in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

Shots were fired on the 800 block of Brooklyn Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Both a man and woman were struck by the gunfire, and are said to be critically injured.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victims are both 39 years old, according to authorities. Their relationship is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made, and a motive is unknown. 