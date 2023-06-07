Double shooting leaves man, woman critically injured in West Philadelphia

A man and woman are in critical condition after a double shooting erupted in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

Shots were fired on the 800 block of Brooklyn Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Both a man and woman were struck by the gunfire, and are said to be critically injured.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victims are both 39 years old, according to authorities. Their relationship is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made, and a motive is unknown.