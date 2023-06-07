Double shooting leaves man, woman critically injured in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man and woman are in critical condition after a double shooting erupted in West Philadelphia late Tuesday night.
Shots were fired on the 800 block of Brooklyn Street shortly after 10 p.m.
Both a man and woman were struck by the gunfire, and are said to be critically injured.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2 killed, 5 injured after Virginia high school graduation ceremony
- Suspect abducted man in Upper Moreland, robbed his family at Philadelphia home: police
- Gun found in student's backpack put Philadelphia prep school on temporary lockdown: officials
The victims are both 39 years old, according to authorities. Their relationship is not known at this time.
No arrests have been made, and a motive is unknown.