Gun found in student's backpack put Philadelphia prep school on temporary lockdown: officials

A gun found inside a preparatory school prompted a lockdown in Philadelphia's Frankford section Tuesday morning.

The First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School on the 4300 block of Talcony Street was placed on lockdown around 10 a.m. It has since been lifted.

Police say a parent got a call from her daughter about a student with a gun inside the school.

A gun was recovered in a student's backpack, then the school was placed on lockdown, according to authorities.

Police have yet to release further details about the student or recovery of the gun.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.