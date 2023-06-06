Suspect abducted man in Upper Moreland, robbed his family at Philadelphia home: police

article

A man was robbed at gunpoint outside his work, then forced to drive nearly 30 miles for the same thing to happen to his own family inside their home.

Police say one suspect orchestrated the lengthy crime, which began on Turnpike Drive in Upper Moreland Township last week.

A man was taking his break from work inside his vehicle when an armed, masked suspect got in the backseat.

The suspect took his phone and wallet, then told him to drive to his home in Philadelphia at gunpoint, according to authorities.

When they arrived, police say the man went inside the home and robbed the man's family. He fled on foot with money and belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.