Double shooting near hookah bar leaves man dead, female injured in Frankford: police

One man is dead and one woman is suffering injuries after a double shooting in East Frankford, police say.

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered blood and 14 shell casings, but there were no victims to be found.

A 20-year-old female victim was shot once in the arm and was transferred to Frankford hospital via private vehicle, where she was placed in stable condition.

The female victim told police her male friend, and second victim, was shot multiple times.

According to police, the unidentified male who they say could be in his mid-20s or 30s, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and torso.

The male victim was taken to Nazareth Hospital via private vehicle and was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m.

Both victims were together when they were shot, according to police.

At the time of the incident, a nearby bar and hookah lounge was open and police are investigating if any patrons of the business witnessed the shooting.

Police are also looking into the cameras of nearby businesses.