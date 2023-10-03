Josh Kruger: Police ID person of interest in murder of Philadelphia journalist

Philadelphia police say they have identified a person of interest in the murder of local journalist and activist Josh Kruger.

Police confirmed the development on Tuesday afternoon, about a day and a half after they say Kruger was fatally shot inside his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street in Point Breeze.

Kruger was found in the street outside of his home by responding police officers around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. He had been shot multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

Paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Kruger had spent five years in local government working as a City Hall content director, communications director, and spokesperson before returning to journalism in 2021, according to his website.

His writing had been featured in a variety of local publications, including the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Many friends and acquaintances spent Monday remembering him for his work for a number of causes and campaigns that focused on public education, poverty, homelessness, and criminal justice reform.