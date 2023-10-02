Center City Dirt Bike Incident: Police release new photos of suspected rider with no helmet

Philadelphia police have released new photos of a dirt bike rider caught on video kicking in the back windshield of a vehicle during an altercation with a woman Sunday night.

Investigators say the incident happened on the 1400 block of South Penn Square as a group of ATV and dirt bike riders converged just before 9 p.m.

Video of the incident shows the suspect among a large group of individuals riding motorcycles and ATVs in Center City. While stopped at a red light, the driver of an ATV and the driver of a red sedan appear to engage in a verbal altercation. Police also believe the suspect was armed with a handgun.

The new photos show the suspected rider sitting on his bike with his face exposed, and his helmet lifted. Police say he is wanted for aggravated assault and vandalism.

Nikki Bullock, the driver of the car, said she was out delivering food orders for Uber Eats with her friend in the front seat and two children in the backseats. She claims the altercation started when she was sideswiped by the suspect, who along with the driver of an ATV, began to argue with her.

"We were arguing back-and-forth because he hit the car, so after that his friend in front of me, he was arguing with me and while I'm arguing with friend he jumped off the bike, jumped on the back of the car and kicked the windshield in," Bullock said.

Video shows the suspect - stopped directly behind the ATV - get off his motorcycle and jump onto the back of the Bullock's car and kick in the back windshield. Bullock then gets of her car and confronts the suspect who she said pointed a handgun in the victim's face.

"I didn't see [the gun] hit the floor at all until he picked ut up," Bullock said. "He pointed it at me, I couldn't hear anything he was saying, I was screaming at him."

The suspect headbutts and shoves the victim as he retreats back to his bike. As the suspect tries to get back onto his bike, the victim shoves him and stands their ground as other members of the group begin to notice the altercation.

"He pointed [the gun] at me and then he put it away and I was like ‘whatever, shoot me then, you’re not going to shoot me' and then he headbutted me with the helmet and we were just going back-and-forth after that," Bullock said.

Neither of Bullock's children were hurt during the incident. She told FOX 29 that several people have reached out about helping her pay for a new windshield, and several auto glass replacement company have lent their services.